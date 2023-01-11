Let's not rush: Kremlin on victory in Soledar battle

Kremlin calls not to 'rush' in declaring victory in Soledar battle

'Let's not rush. Let's wait for official announcements,' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Jan 11 2023, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 17:45 ist
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Kremlin said Wednesday it was important not to "rush" to declare victory in Soledar, hours after Russia's mercenary group Wagner claimed it had seized control of the town in east Ukraine.

"Let's not rush. Let's wait for official announcements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that there was a "positive dynamic in advances" in Soledar and saluted the "heroism of our fighters.

Kremlin
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

