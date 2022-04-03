Important that talks with Ukraine continue: Kremlin

Kremlin says talks with Ukraine not easy, important that they continue

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 03 2022, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 02:13 ist
Credit: DH Creatives

Russia's talks with Ukraine have not been easy, but the main thing is that they are continuing, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

He also said Russia would like to continue talks with Ukraine in neighbouring Belarus but Kyiv opposed the idea. Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks in Belarus last month before their delegation met in Istanbul last week.

RIA said Peskov had been speaking in an interview with Belarus television which is due to be shown later on Saturday.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
Kremlin
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

India sees warmest March in 122 years

India sees warmest March in 122 years

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup

Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup

Swiss Cold War bunkers back as Ukraine conflict rages

Swiss Cold War bunkers back as Ukraine conflict rages

 