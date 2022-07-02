Lukashenko says Belarus intercepted attempted missile strikes by Ukraine

Belarus intercepted Ukraine missile strikes: Lukashenko

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jul 02 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 22:57 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting in Saint Petersburg. Credit: AFP file photo

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday Ukraine had tried to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory three days ago, but all its missiles had been intercepted, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko, who did not provide evidence for the claim, said Belarus did not want war with Ukraine, but would fight if its own territory was invaded.

The Ukrainian military did not immediately comment.

"They are provoking us. I have to tell you, three days ago, maybe a bit more, an attempt to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory was made from the territory of Ukraine," Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying.

"But, thank God, the Pantsir anti-aircraft systems managed to intercept all the missiles launched by Ukrainian armed forces."

Lukashenko said there were no troops from Belarus fighting in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia and allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Belarus
Ukraine
Russia
World news
Alexander Lukashenko

