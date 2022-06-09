Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tianpeng, China

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Tianpeng region in China on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 19.9 km (12.37 miles), and was centred about 248 km northwest of Tianpeng, the USGS said.
