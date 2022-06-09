Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tianpeng, China

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tianpeng, China

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 09 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 22:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Tianpeng region in China on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 19.9 km (12.37 miles), and was centred about 248 km northwest of Tianpeng, the USGS said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
World news
Earthquakes

What's Brewing

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

Nayanthara weds Vignesh Shivan, first official pic out

Nayanthara weds Vignesh Shivan, first official pic out

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

 