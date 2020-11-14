McDonald's franchisees face company inspections

McDonald's franchisees face company inspections amid 'Covid-19 fatigue'

Franchisees are also being asked to make sure that their drive-thrus are contactless

Reuters
Reuters, New York,
  • Nov 14 2020, 04:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 04:05 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

McDonald's Corp franchisees will be inspected by the company to ensure compliance with safety standards as coronavirus cases surge again and "Covid-19 fatigue" sets in, according to an internal note seen by Reuters on Friday.

"It is apparent we are entering what many predicted would be the most difficult period of the pandemic," said the note, from McDonald's Chief Field Officer Charlie Strong and two U.S. franchisees who lead internal relations with the corporation.

Franchisees, most of whom own multiple locations, are also being asked to make sure that their drive-thrus are contactless and that staff inside can be separated by protective panels when social distancing is not possible.

McDonald's
US
COVID-19
Coronavirus

