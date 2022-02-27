Medical oxygen running out in Ukraine, warns WHO

Medical oxygen running out in Ukraine as war rages, WHO warns

Oxygen is essential for patients with a range of conditions, including the 1,700 in hospital with Covid-19 and those with other critical illnesses

Reuters
Reuters, Zurich,
  • Feb 27 2022, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 21:21 ist
Medical personnel evacuate patients from a hospital not far from a high-rise apartment block which was hit by recent shelling in Kyiv. Credit: AFP File Photo

Ukraine is running out of oxygen supplies that critically ill people need, the World Health Organization said on Sunday, calling for safe passage for emergency imports as combat rages.

"The oxygen supply situation is nearing a very dangerous point in Ukraine. Trucks are unable to transport oxygen supplies from plants to hospitals across the country, including the capital Kyiv," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.

"The majority of hospitals could exhaust their oxygen reserves within the next 24 hours. Some have already run out. This puts thousands of lives at risk."

Follow live Ukraine-Russia crisis updates here

Oxygen is essential for patients with a range of conditions, including the 1,700 in hospital with Covid-19 and those with other critical illnesses stemming from complications of pregnancy, childbirth, sepsis, injuries and trauma.

Critical hospital services were also being jeopardised by electricity and power shortages, while ambulances transporting patients were in danger of getting caught in the crossfire.

The WHO said it was looking to increase supplies, most likely using liquid oxygen and cylinders from regional networks. These supplies would need safe transit routes after leaving a logistics corridor through Poland.

World Health Organization
Ukraine
Russia
World news

