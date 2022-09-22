Member of Iranian paramilitary force Basij stabbed to death

A member of an Iranian pro-government paramilitary organisation Basij was stabbed to death in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Wednesday, two semi-official Iranian news agencies reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of reported security forces killed in nationwide unrest to three.
Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported the stabbing on Telegram as both their websites were out of reach. There was no official confirmation.
