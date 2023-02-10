Meta restores Donald Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Meta Platforms Inc has restored former US President Donald Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed on Thursday, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Meta in January said it would lift Trump's suspension "in the coming weeks" and would institute heightened penalties of a suspension between one month and two years if the former president violated its content policies again.
Trump now regains access to key platforms for voter outreach and political fundraising ahead of another run for the White House in 2024. He had 23 million followers on Instagram and 34 million on Facebook as of January.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Google engineer develops Bhagavad Gita-based 'GitaGPT'
NDRF saves 6-year-old from debris in quake-hit Turkey
Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach dead at 94
JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image
New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec
PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants