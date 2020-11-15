Mexico reaches 1 mn Covid cases, nears 100,000 deaths

Mexico reaches 1 million coronavirus cases, nears 100,000 deaths

Practices in pandemic management, from face mask wearing, to lockdowns, testing and contact tracing were not followed

AP
AP, Mexico City,
  • Nov 15 2020, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 09:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mexico has registered more than 1 million total coronavirus cases and nearly 100,000 test-confirmed deaths, though officials agree the number is probably much higher.

Health Director General Ricardo Cortés Alcalá said late Saturday the number of confirmed cases had reached 1,003,253, with at least 98,259 deaths from Covid-19.

How did Mexico get here? By marching resolutely, even defiantly, against many internationally accepted practices in pandemic management, from face mask wearing, to lockdowns, testing and contact tracing.

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

What is more, officials in Mexico claim science is on their side. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell says any wider testing would be “a waste of time, effort and money.”

Face masks, López-Gatell says, “are an auxiliary measure to prevent spreading the virus. They do not protect us, but they are useful for protecting other people.” 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mexico
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

DH Toon | As Modi 'wave' arrives, Oppn boat sinks

DH Toon | As Modi 'wave' arrives, Oppn boat sinks

Rome tracks down man behind graffiti. It's not Banksy.

Rome tracks down man behind graffiti. It's not Banksy.

US Election: Goodbye, golden goose

US Election: Goodbye, golden goose

Athens reopened mosque after a century, then came Covid

Athens reopened mosque after a century, then came Covid

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

 