Myanmar jails Japanese filmmaker for 10 years

Myanmar jails Japanese filmmaker for 10 years

Toru Kubota, 26, was arrested in July at a protest in Myanmar's main city of Yangon

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 06 2022, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 09:49 ist
Myanmar's junta has jailed the Japanese filmmaker Kubota for 10 years for encouraging dissent against the military and violating an electronic communications law. Credit : AFP Photo

A court in military-ruled Myanmar has jailed a Japanese documentary filmmaker for 10 years for violating sedition and communications laws, Japan's Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

Toru Kubota, 26, was arrested in July at a protest in Myanmar's main city of Yangon. At the time, it was reported he faced charges of breaking an immigration law and encouraging dissent against ruling military.

On Wednesday, Kubota was sentenced to three years for sedition and seven years for violating a law on electronic communications, Kyodo reported, citing a source familiar with the case.

Also Read — Passenger hurt as Myanmar rebels shoot airliner: Junta

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report. Calls to a military spokesperson went unanswered.

Myanmar has been trapped in a spiral of violence since the military overthrew an elected government last year. The junta has arrested thousands including politicians, bureaucrats, students, journalists, and foreigners as it attempts to smother dissent.

The junta insists Myanmar's courts are independent and those arrested are receiving due process.

Japan has called for Kubota's release.

A Japanese freelance journalist was arrested last year and charged with spreading false news in his coverage of anti-coup protests. He was later freed with the junta saying his release was in recognition the two countries' close ties. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Myanmar
World news

What's Brewing

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Bagalkot's cultural complex

Bagalkot's cultural complex

For the love of a legend

For the love of a legend

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

 