Myanmar junta says expects full govt operations soon, amid nationwide strike

Myanmar's ruling military on Friday said it believed government operations would soon return to normal, as public participation in protests and strikes against the junta was waning.
In a televised news conference, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said the military council was working to achieve peace and security in the whole country and there would be full operations of ministries soon.
He also said international trade continued as normal and reports that the international community did not recognise the military government were fake.
