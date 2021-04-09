Myanmar junta says expects full govt operations soon

Myanmar junta says expects full govt operations soon, amid nationwide strike

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 09 2021, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 14:45 ist
Myanmar's military junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun speaks during the information ministry's press conference in Naypyitaw. Credit: Reuters.

Myanmar's ruling military on Friday said it believed government operations would soon return to normal, as public participation in protests and strikes against the junta was waning.

In a televised news conference, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said the military council was working to achieve peace and security in the whole country and there would be full operations of ministries soon.

Read | Myanmar group compiles junta rights abuse dossier

He also said international trade continued as normal and reports that the international community did not recognise the military government were fake.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Myanmar
Military
Coup

What's Brewing

The tiny sub particle disobeying laws of physics

The tiny sub particle disobeying laws of physics

Vietnamese artist helps women heal with tattoos

Vietnamese artist helps women heal with tattoos

'This smartphone brand's move into EVs is totally sane'

'This smartphone brand's move into EVs is totally sane'

DH Toon | Poll rallies or recharge points for Covid-19?

DH Toon | Poll rallies or recharge points for Covid-19?

Modern brains evolved much more recently than thought

Modern brains evolved much more recently than thought

'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'

'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'

Vast millenia-old 'lost golden city' found in Egypt

Vast millenia-old 'lost golden city' found in Egypt

Mental health and human rights

Mental health and human rights

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

 