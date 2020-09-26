NASA astronaut plans to cast vote from space

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins plans to cast vote from space

AP
AP, Atlanta,
  • Sep 26 2020, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 10:03 ist
NASA astronauts have voted from space before. Rubins and Shane Kimbrough cast their votes from the International Space Station. Credit: AFP

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins told The Associated Press on Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space – more than 200 miles above Earth.

Rubins is just outside Moscow in Star City, Russia, preparing with two cosmonauts for a mid-October launch and a six-month stay at the International Space Station.

“I think it's really important for everybody to vote,” Rubins said.

“If we can do it from space, then I believe folks can do it from the ground, too.”

Most US astronauts live in Houston. Texas law allows them to vote from space using a secure electronic ballot.

Mission Control forwards the ballot to the space station and relays the completed ballot back to the county clerk.

“It's critical to participate in our democracy,” Rubins said.

“We consider it an honour to be able to vote from space.”

NASA astronauts have voted from space before. Rubins and Shane Kimbrough cast their votes from the International Space Station.

Rubins, the first person to sequence DNA in space, plans to work on a cardiovascular experiment and conduct research using the space station's Cold Atom Lab.

While she's there, she'll celebrate the 20th anniversary of continuous human presence on the space station, and welcome the crew of the second SpaceX commercial crew mission, expected to arrive in late October.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Russia
Astronauts
NASA
United States
space station
US Presidential Elections 2020
voting

What's Brewing

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

 