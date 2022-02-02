NATO unwilling to address Russia's concerns, Vladrimir Putin tells UK PM Boris Johnson

Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday discussed the Ukraine crisis and the provision of security guarantees for Moscow in a phone call, the Kremlin said.
"The unwillingness of NATO to adequately respond to the well-founded Russian concerns was noted," the Kremlin said in a statement.
