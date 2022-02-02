NATO unwilling to address Russia's concerns: Putin

NATO unwilling to address Russia's concerns, Vladrimir Putin tells UK PM Boris Johnson

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 02 2022, 23:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 23:50 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP file photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday discussed the Ukraine crisis and the provision of security guarantees for Moscow in a phone call, the Kremlin said.

"The unwillingness of NATO to adequately respond to the well-founded Russian concerns was noted," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Vladimir Putin
Russia
NATO
Ukraine
United Kingdom
World news
Boris Johnson

