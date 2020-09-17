Navalny team says he was poisoned by water bottle in hotel room, not at airport

Poisoned by water in hotel room, says Navalny team

  • Sep 17 2020, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 14:46 ist
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Credit: AFP

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a bottle of water in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, not at the airport as previously thought, his team said alongside a video posted on Navalny's Instagram account on Thursday.

Read: Foreign labs confirm Navalny poisoned with Novichok, says Germany

Navalny fell violently ill on a domestic flight in Russia last month and was subsequently airlifted to Berlin for treatment. Germany says he was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent. Russia says it has seen no evidence he was poisoned.

