Imran Khan arrest: 1K held in Pak's Punjab over protest

Nearly 1,000 arrested in Pakistan's Punjab after Imran Khan's supporters protest

Police said that 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence that broke out after Khan's arrest on Tuesday

AFP
AFP, Lahore, Pakistan,
  • May 10 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 14:42 ist
Police use a water cannon to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore. Credit: AFP Photo

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab, the country's most populous province, since protests erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, police said Wednesday.

"Police teams arrested 945 law breakers and miscreants from across the province," officials said in a statement to media, adding 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence that broke out after Khan's arrest on Tuesday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pakistan
Imran Khan
PTI

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

'Determined to return', says K L Rahul after surgery

'Determined to return', says K L Rahul after surgery

No longer a death sentence: 40 years of living with HIV

No longer a death sentence: 40 years of living with HIV

 