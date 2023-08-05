Nepal seeks U'khand CM's help to find missing pilgrims

Nepal's foreign minister requests Uttarakhand CM's help to find pilgrims missing in flash flood

According to media reports, most of the missing pilgrims are Nepalese.

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Aug 05 2023, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 18:41 ist
Nepal's Foreign Minister NP Saud. Credit: X/@NPSaudnc

Nepal's Foreign Minister NP Saud on Saturday sought the help of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to locate the Nepalese pilgrims who went missing after a flash flood swept away the hotel they were staying in near the Kedarnath temple area.

Saud on Saturday called Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami and formally requested him for the urgent search and rescue of the Nepalese pilgrims who went missing in the landslides that have occurred in Gauri Kund of Rudraprayag district since Thursday night following incessant rain, according to the minister’s secretariat.

Also Read | Man from Nepal wanted by NIA held in Bihar

A total of 19 pilgrims went missing in the landslide that hit Gauri Kund, out of which 11 are Nepal citizens. So far, seven bodies have been recovered of which three are Nepalese.

According to media reports, most of the missing pilgrims are Nepalese.

Chief Minister Dhami told Foreign Minister Saud that security personnel and other agencies have been deployed for search and rescue operations for the missing people since Saturday morning.

Dhami also informed that due to the adverse weather condition in Rudraprayag, his visit to Gauri Kund was cancelled, but he gave necessary instructions to the local administration to continue the search for the missing persons, according to the Secretariat of Foreign Minister Saud.

Earlier, on Friday, Minister Saud instructed the Nepal Embassy in Delhi to carry out search and rescue works in coordination with the Indian authorities.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nepal
Uttarakhand
World news
Pushkar Singh Dhami

Related videos

What's Brewing

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

 