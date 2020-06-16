New Zealand no longer free of coronavirus

New Zealand no longer free of coronavirus

AP
AP, Wellington (New Zealand),
  • Jun 16 2020, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 19:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

New Zealand is no longer free from the new coronavirus after two women who flew from London to see a dying parent tested positive.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The new cases sparked a round of testing for anybody who might have been close to them, including their flight's fellow passengers and crew, staff members at a hotel and a family member.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The women are isolated and have delayed the funeral of their parent until they have recovered.

New Zealand has counted 22 deaths from COVID-19, and until Tuesday, everyone else among the 1,500 people known to have been infected had recovered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
New Zealand

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

 