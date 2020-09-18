NZ reports zero Covid cases for the 1st time in 5 weeks

New Zealand reports zero Covid-19 cases for the first time in 5 weeks

AP
AP, Wellington,
  • Sep 18 2020, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 13:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

New Zealand has reported no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus for the first time in more than five weeks as hopes rise that an outbreak discovered in Auckland last month has been stamped out.

Friday's report also marked the fourth consecutive day without any cases of community transmission.

All recent cases have been found among quarantined travellers returning from abroad.

Also Read: Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Authorities have still not pinpointed the origin of the August outbreak, which they believe was imported. Auckland was temporarily placed into lockdown as the country continued its strategy of trying to completely eliminate community spread of the virus.

New Zealand has reported a total of just over 1,800 cases and 25 deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New Zealand
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 