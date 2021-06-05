'Nigerian telecom firms suspend Twitter access'

Nigerian telecom firms suspend Twitter access after directive, says industry body

Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities

Reuters
Reuters, Abuja,
  • Jun 05 2021, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Nigerian telecom firms have shut down access to Twitter after a regulatory directive, an industry body said on Saturday, a day after the government said it would suspend the US social media giant indefinitely.

Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities, two days after the company removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists in the West African country. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nigeria
Twitter

What's Brewing

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

 