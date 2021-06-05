Nigerian telecom firms suspend Twitter access after directive, says industry body

Nigerian telecom firms have shut down access to Twitter after a regulatory directive, an industry body said on Saturday, a day after the government said it would suspend the US social media giant indefinitely.
Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities, two days after the company removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists in the West African country.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe