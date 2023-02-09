France: No policy change for earthquake-hit Syria

No change in approach to Syria govt after earthquake: France

France's aids for Syria will go through NGOs and the United Nations

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Feb 09 2023, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 20:40 ist
People search for survivors following an earthquake in Aleppo, Syria. Credit: Reuters Photo

France's political approach to the Syrian government will not change, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, adding that aid in response to the earthquake would go through non-governmental organisations and the United Nations mechanism.

"Our political approach is not changing and contrary to Bashar al-Assad we are working in favour of the Syrian population," Deputy foreign ministry spokesman Francois Delmas told reporters in a briefing. 

Turkey-Syria Earthquake
France
Syria
United Nations
World news

