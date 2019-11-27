No protesters found on campus: Hong Kong varsity

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 27 2019, 11:47am ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2019, 13:38pm ist
A view of Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China. (Reuters photo)

An official at Hong Kong's Polytechnic University said on Wednesday they had not found any protesters left on campus, signalling the end of a siege that saw anti-government demonstrators barricade themselves on the college grounds.

"We have tried our best to handle this matter. We have already done what we could do. We hope we can re-open the school soon to start our renovation work and reduce the impact on our students and our research projects," said Polytechnic University Executive Vice President Dr Miranda Lou. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Hong Kong
Comments (+)
 