IAEA's backing for Fukushima water plan unjust: N Korea

North Korea says IAEA's backing for Japan's Fukushima water plan 'unjust'

North Korea said the move showed 'extreme double standards'

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jul 09 2023, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 09:30 ist
Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, left, speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, before presenting IAEA's comprehensive report on Fukushima Treated Water Release to Kishida. Credit: Reuters Photo

North Korea said on Sunday that the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) backing of Japan's plan to release water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant was "unjust" and showed "extreme double standards". 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
North Korea
Japan
IAEA
International Atomic Energy Agency

Related videos

What's Brewing

Reviving the city as a commons

Reviving the city as a commons

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

 