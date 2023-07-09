North Korea says IAEA's backing for Japan's Fukushima water plan 'unjust'

North Korea said on Sunday that the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) backing of Japan's plan to release water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant was "unjust" and showed "extreme double standards".
