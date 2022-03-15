Over 1.7 million Ukraine refugees in Poland, says UN

As many as 1.7 million of the three million people who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24 have gone to Poland, the United Nations said Tuesday.
"We have now reached the three-million mark in terms of movement of people out of Ukraine," Paul Dillon, spokesman for the UN's International Organization for Migration, told reporters in Geneva.
More than 1.4 million of these are children, according to the UN children's agency UNICEF, while 157,000 are third-country nationals, IOM said.
The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, had yet to update its figures, and had put the figure until Tuesday at 2.95 million.
Among those, it said, more than half, or 1.7 million, had crossed into Poland.
More than 450,000 are in Romania, close to 350,000 in Moldova, nearly 265,000 in Hungary, and almost 215,000 in Slovakia.
In addition, more than 140,000 had gone to Russia and more than 1,200 to Belarus, according to the UNHCR numbers.
