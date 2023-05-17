Imran says police surrounded his house, arrest imminent

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan says police surrounded his house, arrest imminent

Khan was arrested last week by the anti-graft agency in a corruption case before a court granted him bail

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • May 17 2023, 19:13 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 19:16 ist
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said police surrounded his house and that his arrest was imminent.

Also Read | Pak court extends bar on Imran Khan's arrest till May 31

Khan was arrested last week by the anti-graft agency in a corruption case before a court granted him bail. His arrest had sparked violent protests across the nation, killing at least eight.

World news
Pakistan
Imran Khan

