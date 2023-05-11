Pakistan top court says Imran Khan's arrest is illegal

Pakistan top court says Imran Khan's arrest is illegal

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 11 2023, 18:37 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 18:37 ist
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan's top court on Thursday said the anti-graft agency's arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was illegal, broadcaster Geo TV reported.

More to follow...

Pakistan
Imran Khan

