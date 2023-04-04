Papua New Guinea earthquake toll rises to seven

Papua New Guinea earthquake toll rises to seven

Violent earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, but rarely cause widespread destruction

AFP
AFP, Port Moresby,
  • Apr 04 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 15:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Papua New Guinea rose to seven on Tuesday, as emergency crews made contact with remote communities hit by the disaster.

The 7.0 magnitude temblor hit a jungle-clad area near the Sepik River in the early hours of Monday.

The Provincial Disaster Office said a total of seven people were now believed to have died -- up from three on Monday -- and at least 17 have been injured.

Samaritan Aviation country director Chris Cooke said his humanitarian group had evacuated patients with significant injuries by sea plane.

Read | Papua New Guinea assesses damage after powerful earthquake

"We have also been working closely with the East Sepik Provincial Disaster Relief Office performing aerial and ground surveys of the affected areas," he said.

One local official, Emil Kongian, said 178 homes had been destroyed in the Karawari area, near the quake's epicentre.

Violent earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, but rarely cause widespread destruction.

Outside major towns and cities, most areas are sparsely populated, and what buildings there are tend to be made of wood.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Papua New Guinea
Earthquake

Related videos

What's Brewing

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

Inside a classical kutchery

Inside a classical kutchery

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Five things to know about NATO

Five things to know about NATO

 