Poland says gap between Russia and West can be narrowed

Reuters
Reuters, Warsaw,
  • Feb 15 2022, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 17:14 ist
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau in Moscow. Credit: Reuters photo

Divisions between Russia and the West can be reduced, Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday after talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

"My talks today with the minister (Lavrov) allow me to believe that thanks to these multidimensional efforts, despite the international tension, the gap between our positions... has a chance to be narrowed," said Rau, chairman-in-office of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Poland
Russia
Ukraine
World news

