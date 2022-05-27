Police made 'wrong decision' in thinking Texas shooter was 'barricaded'

Police was wrong to think Texas shooter was barricaded

Reuters
Reuters, Uvalde,
  • May 27 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 22:40 ist
People put flowers on memorial crosses for the children victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in front the Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde. Credit: Reuters photo

Police made the wrong decision on Tuesday when they believed they had a "barricaded subject" who was no longer an active shooter at a Texas school, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said on Friday.

"It was the wrong decision. Period," he told a news conference.

