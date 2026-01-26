<p>Mysuru: Mysuru District In-Charge Minister H C Mahadevappa has said that the state government is successful in providing pro-people, development-centric and welfare governance.</p><p>He was speaking after unfurling the National Flag, during the celebration of the 77th Republic Day at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantapa in Mysuru city on Monday.</p><p>“January 26 is a sacred day for Indians, as it is both Republic Day and Constitution Day. The Constitution was accepted on November 26, 1949, but implemented on January 26, 1950. Dr B R Ambedkar and others gave us the world’s best and the largest written Constitution. The Constitution unites us all emotionally, linguistically, geographically and administratively. It gives us a uniform law,” Mahadevappa said.</p>.Karnataka Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot highlights constitutional values, inclusive growth, strong federalism in R-Day address.<p>“Besides the freedom fighters, we should remember our soldiers guarding our borders. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government has made it mandatory to recite the Preamble of the Constitution in all government events and educational institutions to strengthen the aspirations of the Constitution. His government has become a model for other state governments by achieving both welfare and development. We have kept our words by implementing the five guarantees as per our election manifesto,” he said.</p>.<p>Mahadevappa said, “Under the Anna Bhagya Scheme, the beneficiaries got a total of Rs 620 crore from July 2023 to December 2024 through direct benefit transfer. From February 2025, the beneficiaries are getting 5 kg additional rice, besides the 5 kg rice provided under the Food Security Act. Under Anna Bhagya Scheme, 1,04,380 quintal of rice is being distributed regularly”.</p><p>“In view of a comprehensive development of Mysuru, the home town of myself and also of CM Siddaramaiah, the CM has planned the Greater Mysuru City Corporation, in place of the MCC, that will include one city municipal council, four town panchayats and eight grama panchayats. In the 2025-26 Swachh Survekshan Mysuru city aspires to become a seven star garbage-free city. People should cooperate and support the MCC initiative to achieve the goal. They should ensure 100% segregation of waste at source,” he said.</p><p><strong>Self-reliance</strong></p><p>Mahadevappa said, “Over the years the MCC has been improving its revenue sources and it has collected Rs 220 crore property tax in the financial year 2025-26. Besides, it has completed the e-Swathu process of 60,000 properties. The CM recently laid foundation stone to works worth Rs 323 crore, under his Varuna Assembly constituency, for the development of the region”.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif, ZP CEO S Yukesh Kumar, ADC P Shivaraju and MDA Commissioner K R Rakshit were present.</p><p><strong>Civic workers contingent part of parade for the first time </strong></p><p>For the first time, a contingent of civic workers (pourakarmikas) of the Mysuru City Corporation was part of the Republic Day Parade, organised by the District Administration at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantapa, Mysuru city, on Monday.</p><p>Among the 24 contingents that took part in the parade, inspected by Mysuru District In-Charge Minister H C Mahadevappa, the civic workers’ contingent was led by N Kumar.</p>