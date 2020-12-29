Pompeo urges release of Wuhan citizen journalist

Pompeo urges release of Wuhan citizen journalist, slams China 'lying'

AFP, Washington,
  • Dec 29 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 22:38 ist
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Credit: AFP File Photo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday demanded that China release a citizen journalist jailed for reports from Wuhan, accusing Beijing of seeking to cover up the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We call on the PRC government to release her immediately and unconditionally," Pompeo said of former lawyer Zhang Zhan, who was convicted over her early online reports of the mysterious illness.

"The Chinese Communist Party has shown once again it will do whatever it takes to silence those who question the party's official line, even regarding crucial public health information," he said in a statement.

