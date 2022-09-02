Protestors superglue themselves in UK Parliament

Protesting activists superglue themselves in UK Parliament

A photo posted on Twitter showed three activists hand-in-hand in front of the seat while two other members held up signs

AP
AP, London,
  • Sep 02 2022, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 21:27 ist
Extinction Rebellion protestors enter parliament's House of Commons chamber. Credit: Reuters Photo

The environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion said Friday its supporters have superglued themselves to one another in a chain around the chair used by the speaker in the House of Commons chamber.

A photo posted on Twitter showed three activists hand-in-hand in front of the seat while two other members held up signs. One sign read “Let the people decide” and the other noted “Citizens' assembly now".

The protest comes as the nation's Conservative Party wraps up a seven-week election campaign to choose a new leader. The prolonged process has often seemed remote from the country's growing turmoil with soaring energy bills and rising inflation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United Kingdom
World news

What's Brewing

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

 