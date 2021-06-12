Putin says relations with US at lowest point in years

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with NBC News ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden next week, said US-Russia relations are at their lowest point in recent years.
"We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years," Putin said, according to an NBC translation of the interview broadcast on Friday.
Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on Wednesday.
Also Read | Vladimir Putin's ban on Alexei Navalny's group is a clear message to Joe Biden
In the interview, Putin praised former President Donald Trump as "an extraordinary individual, talented individual," and said Biden, as a career politician, was "radically different" from Trump.
Asked about Biden calling him a killer in an interview in March, Putin said he had heard dozens of such accusations. "This is not something I worry about in the least," Putin said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command
Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind
Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business
Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars
'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller
Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles
Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends