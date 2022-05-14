Putin sees any end of Finnish military neutrality as 'mistake'

End of Finnish military neutrality a 'mistake': Putin

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • May 14 2022, 18:50 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 18:50 ist
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russia's President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Saturday that Finland scrapping its military neutrality would be a "mistake", the Kremlin said.

"Putin stressed that the end of the traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake since there is no threat to Finland's security," the Kremlin said in a statement ahead of Helsinki's expected announcement of its NATO membership bid on Sunday.

