Rape a part of Russian 'military strategy': UN envoy

Rape used in Ukraine as part of Russian 'military strategy': UN envoy

The United Nations has verified 'more than a hundred cases' of rape or sexual assaults in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Oct 14 2022, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 17:32 ist
"All the indications are there," the UN special representative on sexual violence told AFP on Thursday, when asked if rape was being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo

Rapes and sexual assaults attributed to Moscow's forces in Ukraine are part of a Russian "military strategy" and a "deliberate tactic to dehumanise the victims", UN envoy Pramila Patten told AFP in an interview.

"All the indications are there," the UN special representative on sexual violence told AFP on Thursday, when asked if rape was being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine.

"When women are held for days and raped, when you start to rape little boys and men, when you see a series of genital mutilations, when you hear women testify about Russian soldiers equipped with Viagra, it's clearly a military strategy," she said.

Also Read — Orphan watched dad die, now awaits future in Ukraine shelter

"And when the victims report what was said during the rapes, it is clearly a deliberate tactic to dehumanise the victims."

The United Nations has verified "more than a hundred cases" of rape or sexual assaults in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, Patten said, referring to a UN report released in late September.

The report "confirmed crimes against humanity committed by the Russian forces, and according to gathered testimonies, the age of the victims of sexual violence ranges from four to 82-years-old," she said.

The victims are mostly women and girls, but also men and boys, she added.

But "reported cases are only the tip of the iceberg," she added.

"It's very difficult to have reliable statistics during an active conflict, and the numbers will never reflect reality, because sexual violence is a silent crime" that is largely underreported, she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United Nations
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

 