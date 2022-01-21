Reopening schools for girls our responsibility, not world pressure: Taliban

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has said that reopening schools for girls across the country was their responsibility and not due to world pressure.

The remarks were made by Acting Minister Maulaee Noorullah Muneer during his meeting with Deborah Lyons, the UN General-Secretary's special representative to Afghanistan, here on Thursday, Khaama Press reported.

Muneer said that getting an education is the right of girls and the Taliban government has the responsibility to provide it.

Also read: Taliban pledge all girls in schools soon

Taliban officials have announced that higher schools for girls and public universities for boys and girls will be reopened in the next educational year that begins in March.

At least 150 public universities for boys and girls and all public higher schools for girls have remained closed since the country's takeover by the Taliban in August 2021.

Earlier this month, the Taliban's Minister of Higher Education Abdul Baqi Haqqani had announced that universities across the country for both male and female students will reopen in, but classes will be separate for boys and girls.

He, however, did not mention a date of the reopening.