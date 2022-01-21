Not reopening schools due to world pressure: Taliban

Reopening schools for girls our responsibility, not world pressure: Taliban

Muneer said that getting an education is the right of girls and the Taliban government has the responsibility to provide it

IANS
IANS, Kabul,
  • Jan 21 2022, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 09:32 ist
The Taliban promised to bring peace, but fear reigns above all in the eastern city of Jalalabad, hit by Islamic State group attacks and reprisals, and with corpses appearing mysteriously in rivers. Credit: AFP Photo

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has said that reopening schools for girls across the country was their responsibility and not due to world pressure.

The remarks were made by Acting Minister Maulaee Noorullah Muneer during his meeting with Deborah Lyons, the UN General-Secretary's special representative to Afghanistan, here on Thursday, Khaama Press reported.

Muneer said that getting an education is the right of girls and the Taliban government has the responsibility to provide it.

Also read: Taliban pledge all girls in schools soon

Taliban officials have announced that higher schools for girls and public universities for boys and girls will be reopened in the next educational year that begins in March.

At least 150 public universities for boys and girls and all public higher schools for girls have remained closed since the country's takeover by the Taliban in August 2021.

Earlier this month, the Taliban's Minister of Higher Education Abdul Baqi Haqqani had announced that universities across the country for both male and female students will reopen in, but classes will be separate for boys and girls.

He, however, did not mention a date of the reopening.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
World news
Afghanistan
Schools
Education
girls

What's Brewing

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

In Pics | Politicians who jumped ship ahead of polls

In Pics | Politicians who jumped ship ahead of polls

 