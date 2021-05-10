Rescuers save small whale stranded in the Thames

Rescuers worked into the night on Sunday to free a small whale stranded in the River Thames in southwest London, local media reported.
The team of rescuers arrived at the scene near a lock in Richmond at around 21:00 BST (2000 GMT) shortly after the whale, believed to be a minke, was first noticed on Sunday evening, media reports said.
A small crowd of people gathered to watch as the team worked to remove the whale from the lock, hosing the animal down, and then putting a large yellow float around it, video footage obtained by Reuters showed.
Nearly four hours later the whale was successfully moved to a safer location, the BBC reported.
The minke whale, a species commonly found in the North Atlantic Ocean, will be assessed by a vet to ensure it is healthy enough to be released, according to the BBC.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade
I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen
Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai
DH Toon | Lancet slams Modi govt's Covid-19 management
Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country
Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all
'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'
Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy
The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars