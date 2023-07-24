Russia attack on Odesa destroys grains depot: Ukraine

Based on preliminary information, three drones were destroyed in the attacks, the command said.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 24 2023, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 12:46 ist
A rescuer takes a picture of a residential building damaged during a Russian missile strike. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's overnight drone attack on the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa destroyed a grains depot and injured four port employees, Ukraine's southern military command said on social media on Monday.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

