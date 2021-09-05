Russia denies it has discussed participation in G7 meeting: Report

Russia on Sunday denied it has discussed participation in an online G7 ministerial meeting about Afghanistan, Interfax news agency reported, citing Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
China and Russia are expected to take part in the meeting despite not being members of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, Nikkei reported earlier on Sunday, referring to comments Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi made on NHK television.
"We received signals from Berlin and Paris two days ago regarding some meeting, but there was nothing said about G7," Interfax quoted Zakharova as saying.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics
Why the phoney generational wars need to end
A salute to teachers
When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism
Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight
Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground
Ecologically smart cities
A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?