Russia denies it has discussed participation in G7 meeting: Report

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Sep 05 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 16:18 ist
Russia President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia on Sunday denied it has discussed participation in an online G7 ministerial meeting about Afghanistan, Interfax news agency reported, citing Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

China and Russia are expected to take part in the meeting despite not being members of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, Nikkei reported earlier on Sunday, referring to comments Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi made on NHK television.

"We received signals from Berlin and Paris two days ago regarding some meeting, but there was nothing said about G7," Interfax quoted Zakharova as saying.

Russia
G7 summit
World news
Afghanistan

