Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine's south and east 

Russia launched overnight air attacks on Ukraine's south and east using drones and possibly ballistic missiles, Ukraine's Air Force said early on Tuesday.
The southern port of Odesa and the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under threat of Russian drone attacks, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russian forces on the offensive in northeast, say Ukraine officials
It added that Russia may be using ballistic weaponry to attack the regions of Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region's military administration said air defence systems there were engaged in repelling Russian drone attacks.
"Several waves of attacks are likely," Kiper said on Telegram.
