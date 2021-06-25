Russia launches single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine

Russia launches single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine into wide circulation: Report

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 25 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 14:11 ist
Sputnik Light deploys just the first dose of Russia's flagship Sputnik V vaccine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia on Friday launched into circulation its fourth vaccine against Covid-19, the one-dose Sputnik Light, the Kommersant daily reported.

Sputnik Light deploys just the first dose of Russia's flagship Sputnik V vaccine, which uses a first shot and booster separated by a gap of at least 21 days.

The decision to approve and deploy Sputnik Light was driven by the fact that the first component of the standard vaccine was produced in significantly larger quantities than the second dose, Kommersant cited government sources as saying.

Also Read | WHO identifies issues at Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine plant

Reuters previously reported that the second dose of Sputnik V is more volatile and harder to produce.

Russia is on the cusp of launching an official re-vaccination programme amid a sharp rise in cases and the spread of the Delta variant.

The one-dose Sputnik Light will be used as the booster shot for Russians vaccinated with their first two doses six months ago or more, officials have said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Sputnik V
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

'Ray' series review: Makes for a decent watch

'Ray' series review: Makes for a decent watch

How to link passport number with vaccine certificate

How to link passport number with vaccine certificate

Did you know the Olympics had to be called off thrice?

Did you know the Olympics had to be called off thrice?

Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave

Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave

For Roger Federer, all roads lead to Wimbledon

For Roger Federer, all roads lead to Wimbledon

Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?

Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?

DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil promises

DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil promises

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

 