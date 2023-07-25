Russia launches sixth air attack on Ukraine in July

  • Jul 25 2023, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 10:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia launched its sixth air attack this month on Kyiv early on Tuesday, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said, with air raid alerts blaring for more than three hours over the city and east half of the country.

Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones, and based on preliminary information all the drones were downed by Ukraine's air defence systems, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

There were no casualties or serious damage, though information was still being collected, he added.

Reuters could not independently verify information about the attacks.

Air raid sirens wailed for more than three hours across most of Ukraine's east from about 1:40 a.m. (2240 GMT), the country's Air Force said.

At 5:30 a.m. the Air Force said on its Telegram channel that there was a fresh threat of attacks on Ukraine's east and southeast regions using ballistic weapons and issued air raid warnings for those areas.

