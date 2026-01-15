<p>Nagpur: RSS chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> cast his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) polls on Thursday and remarked that choosing the NOTA option indirectly helps promote an unwanted candidate.</p>.<p>Bhagwat was among the early voters in the Nagpur civic body polls. He went to a polling booth in the Mahal area of the city around 7:30 am and exercised his franchise.</p>.<p>Later, speaking to reporters, Bhagwat said elections are a mandatory part of democracy and hence, voting is the responsibility of all citizens.</p>.<p>He appealed to electors that keeping the public interest in mind, everyone should vote for a suitable candidate during the elections.</p>.Maharashtra civic elections: Here is what is open and closed today in Mumbai during BMC polls.<p>"Hence, today the first thing I did was to vote," the RSS chief said.</p>.<p>On the None of the Above option available to voters in elections, he said, "NOTA means you reject everyone, and by doing so, we promote a person who is not wanted." </p><p>He said NOTA is an option given to people to express their displeasure, but it is better to vote for someone than not have anyone.</p>.<p>In the last NMC elections, BJP won 108 out of the total 151 seats, Congress 28, BSP 10 Shiv Sena (then undivided) 2 and NCP (undivided) 1.</p>