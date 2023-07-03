Russia says it thwarted attempt on life of Moscow-backed Crimea head

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday it had thwarted an assassination attempt on Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, the Interfax news agency reported.

The FSB said it had detained a Russian man who had been hired and trained by Ukraine's security services to kill Aksyonov by blowing up his car.

Also Read: CIA says Russia is a spy recruiting opportunity as disaffection with war rises

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Russia annexed Crimea, where it bases its Black Sea Fleet, from Ukraine in 2014.