Russia says its forces thwarted major Ukrainian offensive

In a statement, the ministry said Ukraine had launched the offensive on Sunday

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 05 2023, 05:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 05:13 ist
Smoke rises over an area of the Ukraine-Russia border, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, June 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian forces have thwarted a major Ukrainian offensive in the southern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, the Russian defence ministry said early on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said Ukraine had launched the offensive on Sunday using six mechanised and two tank battalions.

Also Read | Ukraine shelling continues in Russia's Belgorod as thousands relocated

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the Russian statement.

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news

