Russia says its second Covid-19 vaccine is 100% effective: Report

Russia claims 2nd Covid-19 vaccine is 100% effective

Siberia's Vector Institute is developing the second Covid-19 vaccine named EpiVacCorona

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jan 19 2021, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 16:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Tuesday said Russia's second vaccine against Covid-19 is 100% effective based on the results of clinical trials, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia began mass trials of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November.

Moscow has said its other approved Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, is 92% effective at protecting people from Covid-19 according to interim results.

