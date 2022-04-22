Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Zelenskyy thanks US for $800 million in military aid

Ukraine needs $7 billion in month to keep its economy afloat amid the "economic losses" inflicted by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday, as the United States announced another infusion of financial aid for the country. Meanwhile, Russia slapped travel restrictions on a group of 90 Americans and Canadians in response to sanctions imposed on it. Follow DH for live updates.
Russia issues travel bans over Ukraine war sanctions
Russia on Thursday slapped travel bans on US Vice President Kamala Harris, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and dozens of prominent Americans and Canadians in retaliation for sanctions imposed over Ukraine.
Ukraine needs $7 bn a month to recoup losses: Zelenskyy
Ukraine needs $7 billion in month to keep its economy afloat amid the "economic losses" inflicted by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday, as the United States announced another infusion of financial aid for the country.
Zelenskyy thanks US for $800M in military aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the new package of $800 million in military aid, which he said was “just what we were waiting for.”
“The occupiers continue to do everything possible to give themselves a reason to speak about at least some kind of victory,” Zelenskyy said late Thursday in his nightly video address to the nation.
“They are building up their forces, bringing in new tactical battalions and trying even to begin a so-called mobilization' in the regions they occupy in Ukraine.” - AP.