Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Social justice and the failure of political will

Social justice and the failure of political will

Diluted policy and inconsistent implementation reduce a transformational idea to poll-season rhetoric in India.
Harish S Wankhede
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 20:45 IST
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 20:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
politicsOpinionsocial justiceComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us