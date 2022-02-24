Russia-Ukraine crisis: Air India flight to Ukraine returns midway as Ukraine shuts airspace

Ukraine's parliament imposed a national state of emergency on Wednesday aimed at helping to forge a response to the threat of a Russian invasion. The measure was overwhelmingly approved on the same day that Moscow began to evacuate its Kyiv embassy and Washington stepped up its warnings about the chances of an all-out Russian attack. Stay tuned for more updates.
NATO ambassadors to hold urgent meeting on Russia attack on Ukraine
NATO ambassadors are to hold an emergency meeting this morning onRussia's attack on Ukraine, an alliance official told AFP. "We can confirm that the NAC (the council of ambassadors) will hold an emergency meeting this morning (Thursday)," a NATO official said.
G7 allies will impose severe sanctions on Russia, says Biden
Ukraine leader says Russia attacking 'our military infrastructure'
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday thatRussiawas attacking his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.
Putin warns any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen'.
Flights from Ukraine border to Russia cancelled
Russia military operation meant to 'destroy the Ukrainian state': Foreign ministry
Ukraine will defend itself and win in aggressive war, says foreign minister
Air safety agency issues alert
European Air Safety Agency warns airlines over hazards of flying over Ukraine and neighbouring airspace within 100 nautical miles of the Belarus-Ukraine and Russia-Ukraine borders.
Commodities to get costlier
From gold to oil, the Ukraine-Russia crisis may escalate commodity prices in India.As India on Tuesday, without commenting on Russia, called for "de-escalation" of the situation at the UN Security Council, the effect of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine may impact India with regard to the following commodities:
Biden says 'world will hold Russia accountable' over Ukraine attack
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the "world will holdRussiaaccountable" over its attack against Ukraine that he warned will cause "catastrophic loss of life."
In a statement issued shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of military operations in Ukraine, Biden said he would address the US public Thursday to outline the "consequences" forRussia, calling the attack "unprovoked and unjustified."
Russia declares war against Ukraine
Russia declares war against Ukraine. Russian forces enter Ukrainian territory from Krimea. Ballistic missile attacks were also launched in a number of Ukrainian cities this morning. Big explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine.
(All India Radio News)
Sensex down by over 1,400 as Russia 'invades' Ukraine
Explosions heard in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, according to AFP reports
Clashes between Russian, Ukrainian forces 'just a matter of time,' says Putin
Putin says Ukraine operation aims to protect people
Putin says further NATO expansion and use of Ukraine's territory unacceptable
BREAKING | Russia's Vladimir Putin announces a "military operation"in Ukraine and has askedUkraine military to "lay down its arms".UN chief has told Putin to "stop your troops from attacking Ukraine".
"It is the responsibility of every responsible country to voice objection to Russia's actions in Ukraine," US State Department on Pakistan PM Imran Khan's visit to Moscow (Russia)
UN Security Council to vote on resolution condemning Russia
The United States and Albania will soon submit their draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council, seeking to condemn Russia for its recent Ukraine actions, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.
Ukraine's parliament approves state of emergency
Moscow-Kiev tensions largest security crisis since World War II: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine