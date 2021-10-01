Russia worried Aus will enter nuclear submarine club

Russia worried AUKUS pact will allow Australia to enter elite nuclear submarine club

The three-way pact, under which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States, has angered France and concerned China

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Oct 01 2021, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 21:44 ist
Russian President Vladmir Putin. Credit: AFP File Photo

Russia said on Friday it was concerned that the AUKUS defence agreement between Australia, Britain and the United States would allow Australia to enter the select group of nations that operate nuclear-powered submarines.

The three-way pact, under which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States, has angered France and concerned China since it was announced by Washington, London and Canberra last month.

Read | AUKUS submarine deal 'very tricky' for nuclear inspectors: IAEA chief

Moscow said earlier this week it was seeking more information about the pact and on Friday Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he saw it as a challenge to global nuclear non-proliferation.

"We are also concerned about the ... partnership that will allow Australia, after 18 months of consultations and several years of attempts, to obtain nuclear-powered submarines in sufficient numbers to become one of the top five countries for this type of armaments," Ryabkov said, the TASS news agency reported.

"This is a great challenge to the international nuclear non-proliferation regime," he was quoted as saying.

Ryabkov was speaking in Geneva.

The United States, Russia, Britain, France and China all operate nuclear-propelled submarines.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

AUKUS
Australia
Submarine
Russia
United Kingdom
United States
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

 