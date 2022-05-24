Russian court rejects Alexei Navalny's appeal

Russian court rejects appeal of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Navalny, by far Russia's most prominent opposition figure, was handed a nine-year jail term in March for fraud and contempt of court

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 24 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 15:12 ist
Alexei Navalny. Credit: Reuters file photo

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from opposition leader Alexei Navalny against a nine-year prison sentence he is serving for large-scale fraud and contempt of court, charges which he denies.

Navalny, by far Russia's most prominent opposition figure, was handed a nine-year jail term in March for fraud and contempt of court, on top of 2-1/2 years he is already serving. He denies all the charges against him and says they were fabricated to thwart his political ambitions.

